DENVER (KDVR) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a jury duty scam that has been increasing in Douglas County and surrounding areas.

DCSO said it has taken several reports from older citizens who have fallen victim to the scam. In some cases, DCSO said the victims lost thousands of dollars.

According to a release from DCSO, scammers are fraudulently using the names of staff and deputies of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, whose names are of public record and can be found on the website.

DCSO did not specify exactly how the scammers are getting to victims but provided some tips to avoid falling victim to the scam.

Tips to spot and avoid the increasing jury duty scam

Several things might be a red flag regarding the jury duty scam.

DCSO said the sheriff’s office will never ask anyone to pay a fine with gift cards, wire transfers, Bitcoin, Green Dot Cards, MoneyPak cards, Zelle or Venmo transfers or ATM deposits.

Additionally, DCSO said government agencies and legitimate organizations like law enforcement, the IRS, Social Security, Xcel Energy, Apple, Best Buy and anti-virus companies will never request those forms of payment either.

Do not allow strangers remote access to your computer or bank accounts, and do not trust caller ID as DCSO said local phone numbers are easily spoofed.

If anyone asks you to send money to someone you don’t know personally, especially with any of the above methods, DCSO asks you to call them immediately at 303-660-7500.