DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Douglas County investigators say they are very concerned about a new scam they are seeing that has an added layer of danger.

They’ve received multiple reports from victims over the age of 70 who have lost large amounts of money after meeting with suspects in person.

Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly says the scam starts with a pop-up error message on a computer or iPad.

“This latest version says it’s from Microsoft. They are told to contact a phone number,” the sheriff said.

When the victims call the number, he said, they are told elaborate stories about why they need to withdraw large amounts of cash or buy gold.

“These suspects are more brazen, and they are actually meeting with our victims,” Sheriff Weekly said.

According to investigators, there are multiple suspects who may wear medical masks and sunglasses.

The DCSO released surveillance pictures that show one suspect and the silver minivan he was driving.

That suspect allegedly told an 83-year-old woman her bank was compromised and not to call police. Investigators say he went to her home and picked up $22,000 in cash that she had withdrawn.

“We’ve had five different cases thus far where our suspects are meeting with victims. All of our victims are over the age of 70 and they are falling for these scams,” Sheriff Weekly said.

One victim lost $125,000 worth of gold. Another lost $36,000 in cash. Now law enforcement wants to get the word out.

“Don’t trust pop-up links. Don’t trust anybody who is trying to create a sense of urgency with you to transfer money. Anytime you don’t feel right about something, stop,” Sheriff Weekly said.

If you need to contact your bank or provider, contact them directly using a publicly listed number.

The sheriff fears there could be other victims, and he is asking people to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Herring at mherring@dcsheriff.net.