DENVER (KDVR) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Parker Police Department are investigating three deaths at two separate locations as well as a gas leak Thursday, according to a press release.

It started just before 9 a.m. when DCSO said deputies responded to a medical call in the 13000 block of Ancestry Drive. DCSO said two people were found dead there.

Then at about 10:15 a.m., DCSO asked police in Parker to conduct a welfare check a few miles away at a home on Blackwolf Drive in Parker, where officers noticed a gas leak.

Police said once officers entered the home on Blackwolf Drive, they found another person dead.

Around 10:40 a.m., police were evacuating homes near Blackwolf Drive and Blackwolf Way while South Metro Fire Rescue assisted with the gas leak. Shortly after, police said the leak had been shut off and officers were working on getting people back in their homes.

DCSO and PPD believe the medical call on Ancestry Drive and the death on Blackwolf Drive are related, though the investigation was ongoing. They also said they do not believe there is any additional threat to the community

A FOX31 reporter is headed to the scene to find out more. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.