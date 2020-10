DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Douglas County teenager has been missing for more than a month.

Sixteen-year-old James Aberkalns ran away on Sept. 19. His family thinks he may no longer be in Colorado.

James was last seen wearing glasses, a black hat, gray hoodie, blue jeans, blue Sketchers and a backpack.

His family is very worried.

Please contact Douglas County Sheriff Detective Kristen Tinsley at 303-660-7500 if you have any information.