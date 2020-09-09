Douglas County School District superintendent resigns, citing family health reasons

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Douglas County School District Superintendent Dr. Thomas Tucker announced his resignation Tuesday, citing family health reasons.

In a statement issued Tuesday evening, DCSD said its board unanimously accepted the resignation.

According to the district, Tucker resigned so he can help care for his mother, who lives in Arkansas and has “increasing health challenges.”

The resignation is effective Sept. 30.

Over the weekend, a source within the district told the FOX31 Problem Solvers that “Dr. Tucker is on leave pending an outside investigation and the announcement was made to a small group on Wednesday after an executive session of the school board meeting Tuesday night.”

A DCSD spokesperson confirmed Tucker is currently on leave and is with his mother in Arkansas.

“Dr. Tucker will remain on leave through the effective resignation date, but will be available as needed to assist the Board with the transition to an interim superintendent,” the district said.

DCSD Chief Assessment and Data Officer Matt Reynolds and Executive Director of Schools Corey Wise will assume superintendent duties until DCSD finds an interim replacement for Tucker.

“We recognize the difficult timing of this news, with it coming at the beginning of a school year. However, we have the utmost confidence in our 8,300 staff members keeping our district moving forward. We know our students, staff and families are in good hands with the systems and structures that have been put into place. DCSD will continue educating and caring for our students every day,” DCSD said.

The district’s board will discuss appointing an interim superintendent and starting a search for Tucker’s permanent replacement at a future meeting.

Tucker had been superintendent since July 2018.