Douglas County School District pushes back first day of school; offering in-person and online options

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County School District announced Tuesday evening that classes will begin on Aug. 17. They were scheduled to start Aug. 7.

“This delay will afford all DCSD staff the opportunity to train and prepare for a safe and healthy in-person learning environment. This additional time will also enable us to obtain additional feedback from our community and provide our families and staff with the specific details and answers they need to feel comfortable returning to our classrooms,” the district said in a statement to families.

Kindergarten classes will start in small groups the week of Aug. 17, but full-day kindergarten classes will not begin until Aug. 21.

Additionally, the school district said it will offer families in-person and online learning options. Students attending class in-person will go five days a week.

Douglas County’s in-person learning plan can be found here; its online learning plan can be found here.

Upon reviewing each plan, parents are asked to fill out a survey about whether their student or students will attend classes in-person or virtually. Surveys must be completed by July 22.

Learn more about DCSD’s reopening plan online.