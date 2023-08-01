DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Students in the Douglas County School District head back to school next week, but many of them might not have a way to get there due to a bus driver shortage.

The district announced a rolling cancellation bus schedule. The decision comes after the district sent out a survey to parents last week, but not everyone is happy with the solution.

“We’re a week out from the school starting and didn’t have any expectation that they woud be canceling buses,” parent Bobbie McDonald said.

According to a letter sent to families, each student’s bus route will be on for four weeks and then off for one week with this schedule rotating throughout the year. Most students will be without a bus for seven weeks of the school year, with those cancellations starting next week for some families.

“If you have a friend in another neighborhood their bus is canceled on another week, so the parents are just starting to ask can we not fill up the buses more and prioritize some buses going,” McDonald said. “You know, find another way to be able to get the majority of kids there.”

According to the district, families who pre-paid for an annual bus pass can expect to receive a refund to offset the cost of canceled bus rides under the new rolling cancellation schedule.

This only impacts general education bus routes. Special education routes will continue as normal and will not be canceled.

The Douglas County School District’s job listing page includes bus driver positions.