DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — After an investigation, the Douglas county School Board has determined that former Superintendent Dr. Thomas Tucker did not violate the district’s nondiscrimination/equal opportunity policy.

Tucker had been under investigation for several weeks, during which time he resigned from his position for unrelated reasons.

“Dr. Tucker knew this would happen because there was zero evidence that he did anything wrong,” Tucker’s attorney Igor Raykin told FOX31.