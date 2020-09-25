Douglas County School District board names sole finalist for interim superintendent

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County School District Board of Education voted 5-0 Thursday to name Corey Wise as the sole finalist to be the district’s interim superintendent. Two board members were absent during Thursday’s vote.

According to the district, Wise began his DCSD career as a student teacher and has since spent time as a teacher, assistant principal and founding principal of Legend High School.

Wise currently serves as the executive director of schools for the East Highlands Ranch Region and Alternative Education. He has spent a total of 25 years with the district.

“I love Douglas County,” Wise said in a written statement. “I appreciate and value all of the people who make up theDouglas County School District. We are going to work hard to continue to make us better, to bring in the voices needed, listen to them, and bring the community together to find ways to make the school district stronger. It’s not about the past, it’s not about right now, it’s really about what we’re going to do moving forward.”

Per state guidelines, the DCSD board will vet Wise during a 14-day waiting period, after which he will be officially named the interim superintendent.

He will replace Superintendent Thomas Tucker, who had held the position since April 2018. He resigned during an emergency meeting on Sept. 8, citing family matters.

According to a letter from School Board President David Ray, Tucker was placed on leave days before his resignation due to accusations of “improper conduct.”