Douglas County School District begins superintendent search

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Douglas County School Board has begun a regional search for the next superintendent, the district announced in a press release on Wednesday.

A local or internal candidate with strong ties to the community is the focus of the search, according to the Douglas County School District (DCSD).

Frederick Andrews, a international career consulting firm specializing in recruitment, is conducting the search.

Parents, students, DCSD staff, parents, students, business owners, community members and elected officials will have the opportunity to provide input through surveys until Feb. 23. Community forums are also planned for early April, according to DCSD.

Corey Wise was named the district’s interim superintendent last October after Superintendent Dr. Thomas Tucker resigned from his position as Superintendent of the state’s third largest school district last September.