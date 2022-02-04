Douglas County school board fires superintendent

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County school board has voted to fire Superintendent Corey Wise.

The Board of Education called a special meeting Friday to discuss Wise’s job after a turbulent week, with more than a thousand teachers staging a sickout to protest some actions of the board’s newly elected conservative majority.

In a 4-3 vote, the board voted to fire Wise unilaterally. Per his contract, the district will have to pay out a year of his salary because of the termination, according to board comments during the board meeting.

Public comment was not permitted at the meeting.

Some board members cried foul at the beginning of the week, accusing their newly elected colleagues of doing business in secret after holding a private meeting with Wise about his future with the district and encouraging his resignation. Here’s what the law says about open meetings in Colorado.

That three-person minority of the board moved Friday night to postpone a decision on Wise’s job but was defeated.

