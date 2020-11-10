Douglas County rescinds plan to leave Tri-County Health; will remain in district through at least 2022

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Douglas County will not leave the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) next year, according to a letter the county’s attorney sent Tuesday.

In the letter to the law firm Overton and Associates, Douglas County Attorney Lance Ingalls said the county is rescinding its notice to withdraw from TCHD on July 11, 2021. Douglas County will remain part of TCHD until at least Dec. 31, 2022.

Ingalls said the TCHD Board of Health recently adopted a policy that increases the role each of the three counties has when developing and issuing public health orders.

On July 10, 2020, Douglas County announced its intent to withdraw from TCHD, which also includes Adams and Arapahoe counties.

The July announcement came after TCHD announced new mask-wearing requirements. Local municipalities had the option to opt out.

“My fellow commissioners and I have directed staff to leave (TCHD) and develop a public health dept to meet the needs of our residents. We will also opt out of a mandatory mask order from (TCHD),” County Commissioner Lora Thomas said via Twitter in July.

The movement to leave TCHD started in March, when some Republicans called on Douglas County to start its own health department.