CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — A mother of a seventh grader says another student at Mesa Middle School randomly sent a racist message to her son at school. She said her son does not even know the student who did it.

Imagine being the new kid in school. You go to the cafeteria to get breakfast and then, somebody sends an AirDrop message with a hateful symbol filled with slurs.

“They’ve never had a conversation, they’re not even on the same schedules. They don’t eat lunch together, they don’t do anything together. So this kid just took the time out to make this disgusting picture then he AirDropped it to my son during breakfast,” Jana Veasey said.

FOX31 cannot show you the picture Veasey is outraged about.

“It was a swastika sign with that word in it, in the shape of a swastika sign,” Veasey explained to FOX31.

That word was the N-word, typed out more than 60 times and allegedly sent to Veasey’s son, Isaiah, from an older student.

Mom wants tougher punishment over racist message

Veasey said her family just moved to Castle Rock a few weeks ago and she is worried the student she says did this won’t be held accountable.

“I don’t understand how they can kick kids out of school for bullying, but they can’t kick a kid out for being racist. That should be in the same category. It is a type of bullying, just in a different way.”

Jana said she would like to see the student expelled but said the school only suspended the other child.

The Douglas County School District said it cannot comment on any particular student discipline issue but said they take any allegation of this nature seriously. The student’s mom said she is not letting the other student off the hook.

“The cops called and asked me if I wanted to press charges and I said yes. At first, I wasn’t going to because maybe he’s just a kid but then I thought, you know what, no. There are too many excuses in the world on why people can get away with certain things and I really don’t care that he is a kid, because I feel like his intentions were real. He knew what he was doing, so he should be punished for what he has done,” Veasey said.

Castle Rock Police said they cannot comment because the students are minors.