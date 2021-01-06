Douglas County parents protest, demand middle and high school students return to in-person learning

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Dozens of parents protested outside of Douglas County School District headquarters Tuesday, demanding middle and high school students be allowed to return to in-person classes.

Many parents cited mental health as the biggest reason why fears of COVID-19 should no longer keep students at home.

“I’m tired of watching them in their pajamas, doing school from bed,” says parent Ann Cranford.

The protest came before a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Kelli Slothouber has children in eighth and 10th grades.

“They are having a really hard time with online learning,” she says. “It’s not for them, they break down every day. It’s rough.”

After meeting and listening to parents for hours, the Board decided those middle- and high schoolers will resume hybrid learning on Jan. 25, with an eye on returning to the classroom soon thereafter.