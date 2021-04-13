Douglas County opts out of Tri-County COVID plans

An empty table at a restaurant in the Denver metro area. Credit: KDVR

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — At places like Los Dos Potrillos, a Mexican restaurant in Highlands Ranch, less stringent COVID regulations in Douglas County are good news.

“I think it’s going to be a great opportunity. Now we have an opportunity to open up at a bigger capacity while maintaining the priority of our staff and guests (are) 100% safe,” said Daniel Ramirez.

Douglas County commissioners voted Tuesday to opt out of the Tri-County public health order that would require businesses to operate under level blue restrictions. The vote means there would be no level at all, allowing 100% capacity at places like restaurants.

The new regulations would also allow businesses and individuals to make decisions about what restrictions they want to follow. State mask orders and regulations on large gatherings would still be in effect.

“I want to have the courage, and for Douglas County, in the state to say this pandemic is over,” said Abe Laydon, Douglas County commissioner for District 1.

Commissioners cited what they describe as low infection rates, ample hospital capacity, and no deaths since Feb. 15.

Tri-County Public Health released this statement following Douglas County’s decision to opt out of the health department’s COVID plans:

“Per the Policy of the Tri-County Health Department Board of Health, each of our Boards of County Commissioners is allowed to opt out of a county-wide public health order.

We believe that the Public Health Order we have announced is appropriate for all three counties given the recent rates of increase in cases all three counties have experienced and the possibility that increased spread of variant strains could reverse some of our recent progress despite our favorable trends in vaccination.

However, support of local officials is important for the success of any public health order and we respect their prerogative to opt out of ours if they so choose.”

Others against the resolution said the commissioner’s decision was based on data filled with contradictions.

Back at Los Dos Potrillos, there is cautious optimism.

“I don’t like these masks, however we are not back to normal. I think we’re excited because it’s something that we’ve been waiting for a long time to happen,” said Gary Vavra.

DougCo commissioners have committed to monitoring data that could spur the county change restrictions once again if needed.