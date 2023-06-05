DENVER (KDVR) — A Douglas County park is closed after four dogs died shortly after visiting the park.

Newlin Meadows Park in Parker has been closed since May 26 after FOX31 learned four dogs died suddenly after reportedly playing in the park just days before their deaths.

According to the Douglas County Public Health Department, the Newlin Meadows HOA immediately closed the park after the deaths were reported.

DCPHD worked with the HOA to determine if there was a naturally occurring substance growing in the park that could be harmful to dogs if it was ingested. They were also looking into if the dogs were exposed to something man-made.

So far, DCPHD has not said if they found anything that could have led to the dogs’ deaths but they do say they have done everything they can to prevent other dogs from getting sick or dying.

The HOA has not said when it expects the park to reopen.