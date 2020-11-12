Douglas County moves to Level Orange, stricter guidelines begin Friday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Douglas County will move from Level Yellow to the more restrictive Level Orange effective Friday.

Based on case numbers, positivity and incidence rate, the county was moved to the new level of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) COVID dial on Tuesday.

In the new level, restaurant capacity is reduced from 50% to 25% and max capacity for gyms is 25 per room or outdoor area.

The variance for the Park Meadows Mall remains in place with no change to existing restrictions. Spas, salons and other personal services will change from 50% capacity per room up to 50 to 25% capacity per room up to 25.

“Our Board’s focus is on the health of our citizens and our economy. We will continue to partner with Tri-County Health Department, our municipalities, large special districts, and our business community as well as regional and statewide leadership to advocate aggressively for the behaviors that reduce COVID-19 transmission,” Douglas County Commissioners posted on the site.

As of Wednesday, Douglas County has 6,080 COVID-19 cases. The state total is 142,402 cases with 25 counties in the Level Orange category.