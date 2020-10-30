Douglas County moves to Level 2 of Safer at Home dial, commissioners send request to state officials

by: Colleen Flynn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) moved Douglas County to Level 2 status on the Safer at Home dial due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

“On Thursday, Oct. 29, we learned the state of Colorado moved Douglas County from Level 1 to the more restrictive Level 2 on the state’s Safer at Home Dial effective immediately, based primarily on COVID-19 case numbers, positivity, and incidence rate,” the Board of Douglas County Commissioners stated.

“Our Board’s focus is on the health of our citizens and our economy, paired with a renewed request to state decision-makers that they also consider actual severity (hospitalizations and deaths), a more accurate layer of science to enhance the Dial metric’s validity, and which public health experts have continued to request. Douglas County will continue to partner with Tri-County Health Department and like-minded local, regional and statewide leadership for this science-driven severity metric, while also advocating aggressively for the behaviors that reduce COVID-19 transmission.”

The county had been set at Level 1 with some variances. Arapahoe County is set at Level 1 and Adams County is set at Level 2 restrictions. The difference between the restrictions from Level 1 that DougCo was in and new Level 2 restrictions are highlighted below.

Business or ActivitySafer at Home Level 1 with VariancesSafer at Home Level 2
Events (receptions, conferences, etc.)50% capacity per room up to 175 or 250 outdoors100 indoors per room or 175 outdoors
Gyms50% capacity per room up to 17525% capacity up to 50 per room
Indoor Mall50% capacity per room up to 175Same as Level 1.  Park Meadows variance stays in place.
Indoor Pools50% capacity per room up to 17525% capacity up to 50 per room
Libraries50% capacity per room up to 175100 indoors per room
Office-based Business, CriticalMust follow social distancing requirements and statewide mask mandateSame as Level 1
Office-based Business,
non-critical		Allowed to operate with staff at up to 50% capacitySame as Level 1
Personal Services (spas, salons, etc.)50% capacity per room up to 50Same as Level 1
Places of Worship and Life Rites50% capacity per room up to 17550% capacity per room up to 50.  Extra-large spaces (at least 30k SF) up to 100
Restaurants50% capacity per room up to 17550% capacity per room up to 50
Retail, Critical (groceries, home improvement, pharmacies, etc.)Must follow social distancing requirements and statewide mask mandateSame as Level 1
Retail, Non-critical50% capacitySame as Level 1
Social GatheringsUp to 10, no more than 2 householdUp to 10, no more than 2 household
Team SportsUp to 50 playersUp to 25 players

Douglas County did not record any outbreaks during the week ending Oct. 14 while Adams and Arapahoe counties reported 14 combined for the same time. It seemed as though the county had been slowing down the spread.

The week ending Oct. 28, DougCo reported three outbreaks, same as the week before. The county has 4,211 cases and 65 deaths to date as of Friday.

