Douglas County forming own health department, leaving Tri-County after 55 years

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Douglas County commissioners voted to secede from the Tri-County Health Department and form its own health branches on Wednesday.

The decision was unanimous after the county has been a part of TCHD for 55 years.

Douglas County officials said they were going to work on creating their own entity after TCHD announced counties were not allowed to opt out of COVID-19 regulations.

The county board released a resolution on Aug. 10 declaring its position on COVID-19, variants, vaccinations and mask orders.

“Douglas County will not succumb to fear-based policy making based upon sensational media reports regarding the Delta Variant, but instead will reflect soundly upon scientific data provided by public health experts associated with severity as it has for 17 months,” the resolution said.

The Douglas County School District aligned with TCHD’s initial mandate for students preschool through sixth grade to wear a mask indoors. But on Monday, TCHD amended the mandate to include children age 2 and up to have a face covering in all indoor school settings.

Commissioners will vote again to decide what the next steps are Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m.