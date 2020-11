DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue were quick to stop a fire burning scarily close to fences and homes in unincorporated Douglas County on Friday.

A wildland fire, which is under investigation, started off Backcountry Drive. Windy conditions pushed the fire close to structures, but firefighters were able to get the fire under control and prevent the area from being evacuated.

BACKCOUNTRY UPDATE: The fire is under control and crews are working on mop up. The windy conditions pushed the fire to burn extremely close to fences and homes, but did not catch any structures on fire. The fire’s cause is under investigation. No injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/e3SH9JF4JN — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) November 13, 2020