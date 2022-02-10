Douglas County double murder victims identified

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The man and woman found dead in a garage in Douglas County have been identified by the coroner Thursday.

Bryan Todd Gray, 34, and Jessica Ann Mitchell, 32, were found shot to death and the suspect, Casey Devol was arrested in Salina, Kansas Wednesday.

Police said the bodies were discovered in the garage of a home in the 2100 block of Russelville Road. The murders are believed to have happened late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

The 29-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident and will remain in a Kansas jail until extradition to Colorado.