Watch: Memorial service for Douglas County detective who died from COVID

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado law-enforcement community is mourning the loss of Douglas County sheriff detective Joe Pollack.

Pollack, 64, died on Dec. 9 from COVID complications, according to the sheriff’s office. His death is being considered a line of duty death.

According to his obituary, Pollack spent 20 years with the New York City Police Department and retired as a sergeant. He spent 19 years with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and was assigned to the Special Investigations Unit.

Pollack played a key role in the trial against STEM School Shooter Devin Erikson, testifying as one of the responding officers that day.

Pollack is survived by his wife and three children.

A memorial service for Pollack is being held Friday, Dec. 17 at Southeast Christian Church in Parker. You can watch the service live on FOX31 NOW in the player above.

Anyone who would like to make donations to the Pollack family can do so through the Fallen Officer Fund of Douglas County.