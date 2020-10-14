Douglas County day-care provider arrested following 3-month-old’s death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Douglas County day-care provider has been arrested following an investigation into the death of a 3-month-old who was in her care.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, about 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Lexington Drive for a medical situation involving a 3-month-old girl.

While deputies were going to the location, they learned that South Metro Fire Rescue had taken the baby to a local hospital. The infant was unconscious and not breathing.

The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Douglas County investigators learned the child was in the care of Amanda Anderson, 34. They also discovered that Anderson had been issued five cease and desist orders through the Colorado Department of Human Services prior to the infant’s death and another two orders after.

On Tuesday, a warrant was issued for Anderson’s arrest for child abuse resulting in death. She was taken into custody without incident about 4:20 p.m. and booked into the Douglas County Detention Facility, the sheriff’s office said.

Anderson is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office did not provide details about how the infant died.

The investigation is ongoing.