DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Fire crews in Douglas County were called to battle another overnight barn fire.

Flames broke out late Monday night at a barn located on Patty Lane, near Jordan and Hess Road.

Aside from the barn, the fire also burned nearby grass and threatened a home on the property.

A lack of water was a challenge for fire crews from South Metro Fire Rescue. According to SMFR, there are no hydrants in the area.

Fire crews used several tender trucks to haul in the water needed to fight the blaze. Each truck carried 3,000 gallons of water.

Crews battled a barn fire in Douglas County on Dec. 4. This is the second barn fire in the county in one week. (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

South Metro Fire Rescue said no injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The barn was used mainly to store personal items.

This is the second barn fire in Douglas County in the past week. On Nov. 27 a large commercial barn burned in Franktown. During that fire, more than 10 horses were killed.

The cause of the Franktown fire is also still under investigation.