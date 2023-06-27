DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Douglas County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously passed a public camping ban.

The ban will limit camping and ban temporary structures on public property in the area “without written approval.”

Commissioners questioned how those words could affect enforcement.

“Would anything in this ordinance inherently prohibit that an organization like Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts or some other youth camping organization from attempting to get and receive a camping permit?” Commissioner George Teal asked before voting Tuesday.

“No, written permission of any kind permits any organization or party to use public property. It’s just the process of getting that approval,” Douglas County Attorney Jeff Garcia said.

Anyone who ignores the measure could face a fine of up to $1,000 if shelter space is available.

“It is important to note that a party cannot violate this ordinance if there is no other alternative shelter available,” Garcia said.

Douglas County looked to Boulder for camping ban law

Douglas County doesn’t have shelters but has access to shelters within the area. Officials referenced caselaw from Boulder County as guidance when coming up with the measure.

“Our goal is to work with our partners throughout the state to make sure that shelter is available and we transport individuals who need that shelter to that already existing shelter,” Garcia said. “We are not going to create new shelters in Douglas County.”

“We don’t want to end up like San Francisco, Seattle or Portland, and with all due respect to those municipalities, Douglas County wants to get ahead of potential homeless issues,” said Abe Laydon, commission chair.

“The focus is not to criminalize the unhoused, it’s to provide services and ensure that those that are in need are provided the care that they require,” Laydon added.

Laydon spoke at Tuesday’s meeting about his work leading up to the vote: creating the homeless initiative in Douglas County.

“I created that homeless initiative several years ago after my son and I encountered an encampment in Lone Tree, and that encampment was filled with needles, liquor bottles and little girls’ underwear,” he said.

Homelessness down in Douglas County

Laydon largely attributes a 46% reduction in overall homelessness in Douglas County to a co-responder model and the Homeless Engagement Assistance Resource team, known as HEART.

“We have about 40 different partners from faith-based community, law enforcement, government, all of those entities that have been active in this area and partnering well to ensure that we are reducing that Point in Time (count of the unhoused) to functional zero. That’s our goal,” he said.

The ban will go into effect by mid-July.

To get written permission for camping, FOX31 is told you should go to the department over the area you would want to camp out, such as the parks department or open space department.

The ban is only in effect on Douglas County public property. Camping along highways or interstates would fall under different jurisdictions.