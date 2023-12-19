DENVER (KDVR) — As the year comes to a close, Colorado property taxes continue to garner attention as leaders seek solutions to reduce the tax burden for homeowners. One county’s plan to curb the high cost just took a major hit from the state.

After the special legislative session, Gov. Jared Polis called on local governments to try to lower property taxes at the local level. One county along the Front Range tried to do that by lowering property values. A state board rejected their efforts.

“The state property tax system is broken. A five-person political board just stole $28 million in tax relief from homeowners like you by acting outside of the law,” Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon said.

To lower property taxes, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the county assessor moved to lower the property values for all owners in the county by 4%. The State Board of Equalization rejected that move on a unanimous vote of 5-0 Monday.

“I was disappointed by the decision of the Board of Equalization,” Polis said during his year-end news conference on Tuesday.

Colorado governor wants lower mill levies

Not only did the move disappoint the governor, who has two appointees on that board, but it also disappointed Douglas County leaders. The group vowed to take the necessary steps to push back against the move.

“With regards to the legality of this matter, the state statute permits a challenge to this, and we will go through the necessary steps to make that challenge,” said Jeff Garcia, attorney for Douglas County. “We don’t believe that anything other than equalizing property taxes across the state is the goal of the state Board of Equalization, and we’re going to ensure that goal is met.”

While the governor disagrees with the state board’s decision, he said he wants local governments to lower their mill levies — something Douglas County leaders say they want to do soon.

“There still is one other step available, and the commissioners have yet to adopt the budget for 2024. We will be doing that at the Jan. 9 business meeting,” Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas said. “We have the ability to lower the mills. Since I’ve been a commissioner, we have lowered them five times and saved the taxpayers $31 million. I would encourage everyone to watch that Jan. 9 meeting.”

That legal challenge will not see results immediately. Garcia said it would take a couple of months for the process to play out.