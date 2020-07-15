Douglas County commissioners address their decision to leave Tri-County Health Department

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) – The board of Douglas County commissioners spoke to the public Tuesday about its intent to withdraw from the Tri-County Health Department and to opt out of the mandatory mask order.

The meeting was held in-person, but about 70 people joined virtually. During 30 minutes of public comments, no resident voiced support for the commissioners’ decisions.

Commissioner Lora Thomas explained that the commissioners have a responsibility to protect residents’ freedoms.

“We cannot allow the critical decisions that affect the liberties, freedoms and livelihoods of Douglas County citizens to be left in the hands of unelected appointees,” Thomas said.

Currently, the Tri-County Health Department includes Douglas, Adams and Arapahoe counties.

Douglas County has fared better than Adams and Arapahoe counties during the pandemic.

Examining data from the Tri-County Health Department Tuesday evening, Adams County has had 4,898 COVID cases, Arapahoe County has had 5,852 cases and Douglas County has had 1,307 cases.

Based on observation, the department says 80 percent of Douglas County residents are voluntarily wearing masks.

But for Roger Patridge, the chair of the Board of Douglas County Commissioners, that is a personal decision.

“I believe that is your choice as an individual to make that decision however you see fit,” he said.

Commissioner Abe Laydon said he supports the use of masks, but does not want to punish people if they don’t wear a mask as required.

“We don’t want to jail or fine our citizens,” he said.

But plenty of citizens voiced their disapproval of both decisions.

“I do not want to turn Douglas County into the next hotspot,” said one resident. “This is nothing short of political grandstanding by our commissioners.”

Dr. John Douglas, the executive director of Tri-County Health Department, said he was surprised by the commissioners’ decision to part ways.

“Right now, dealing with the pandemic, we just don’t have any time to spare. So, dealing with this transition right now, honestly, there couldn’t be a worse time,” Douglas said.

He is also concerned about the possible cost implications for all counties involved.

For now, services for Douglas County residents will remain the same through the Tri-County Health Department.

Douglas County will hold a live town hall event Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., to address the subject. You can watch online.