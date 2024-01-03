DENVER (KDVR) — Douglas County Canine Rescue, a nonprofit registered in Castle Rock, has been charged with nine counts relating to improper animal care.

Additionally, the Pet Animal Care and Facilities Act, a state-run program, is seeking to revoke the nonprofit’s license, according to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, due in part to poor record keeping and failure to give its animals timely veterinary care.

The PACFA filed a notice of charges against the pet rescue organization on Dec. 21, seeking to revoke DCCR’s pet animal facility license. Rebecca Waldrop was named as the owner and operator of DCCR.

DCCR has been charged with failing to inspect foster care providers, two counts of failing to provide timely veterinary care to the dogs in their care, one count each of failing to maintain treatment records, falsifying records, failing to maintain foster home requirements, failing to comply with foster agreement disclosures and operating without proper licensure.

The organization has one license for a large pet animal rescue, that is still active but will expire on March 2, 2024. Other licenses are needed to offer other services, such as boarding facilities, animal sanctuaries, training, transportation and breeding.

The Pet Animal Care Program is seeking the license revocation because Colorado pet facilities are required to care for the animals in their systems appropriately and to follow the regulations and requirements.

Nonprofit uses foster homes, rescue dog adoptions

According to DCCR’s website, the organization has facilitated over 10,100 dog rescues since 2014. The organization describes itself as a “Colorado-based 501c3 nonprofit, no-kill, PACFA license animal rescue.”

“Our mission is to rescue dogs, spay, neuter, microchip and provide medical care, and then put them in foster homes until they get adopted into the loving homes that they need and deserve,” the website states. “Douglas County Canine Rescue does not have a facility.”

The organization operates a P.O. Box out of Castle Rock, but no other addresses are promoted.

Dozens of dogs are listed as available for adoption through the organization. The organization also offers veterinary services for foster families in Lakewood and Colorado Springs but does not list such care in Douglas County.

The organization reported in 2022 that it had 53 juvenile dogs in foster care as of Dec. 31, 2022, down from 67 juvenile dogs in foster care as of Jan. 1, 2022. The organization also reported, as of Dec. 31, 2022:

15 juvenile dog deaths

563 juvenile dog adoptions

462 juvenile dogs transferred from out-of-state

16 juvenile dogs “other”

84 juvenile dogs transferred from another Colorado organization

Two juvenile dogs were relinquished by their owners.

DCCR also reported to PACFA that as of Dec. 31, 2022, that it had:

80 adult dogs in foster care

Three adult dog deaths

272 adult dog adoptions

263 adult dogs transferred from out of state

Eight adult dogs relinquished by their owners

Veterinary care delayed, fosters not properly vetted

According to court documents, PACFA received a complaint on Aug. 1, 2023, from a DCCR foster volunteer. The foster had a dog named Love Muffin from DCCR, and the foster alleged that DCCR had not completed an annual foster home inspection before giving Love Muffin to them.

On Aug. 25, 2023, DCCR provided PACFA with a foster home inspection record that stated it was completed on March 6, 2023. No such inspection was completed, according to court documents.

Love Muffin also was prescribed four medications that the foster was made aware of, but when DCCR provided PACFA with treatment records for the dog, the records were “inaccurate and falsified,” court documents state.

The foster claimed they were not informed that Love Muffin has severe separation anxiety and was prescribed a fifth medication, a mild sedative, that the foster was not given nor informed of.

On Aug. 14, PACFA investigators tried to inspect a second foster volunteer’s home. That day, court documents allege, the foster had 31 dogs in her home. The foster then contacted DCCR’s administration and together moved the dogs out of the foster home. Two dogs were moved to a different foster home.

One of the puppies was only 10 weeks old, according to court documents, and he had broken his leg about a week earlier. He refused to put weight on his left leg and when he was transferred to the new foster, he received medical care through DCCR. The puppy allegedly broke his leg on Aug. 6, 2023, and did not receive veterinary care until Aug. 16, 2023.

The court documents allege similar events took place with another dog on June 1, 2023. The dog broke his leg and did not receive care until June 9, 2023, when veterinarians determined his leg was fractured.

Another dog that DCCR obtained from Texas had a fractured leg before the dog arrived in the nonprofit’s care. His leg had not been stabilized with a splint or cast when he arrived in Colorado on Sept. 8, according to court documents, and DCCR was aware of his injury. However, the dog was not given veterinary care until Sept. 22.

PACFA also went to the Waldrop’s home on Aug. 21, after receiving a complaint that she was unlawfully housing 20-30 dogs in her basement. Waldrop allegedly refused to let inspectors enter the house. The inspector returned on Aug. 22 with an administrative search warrant and found 23 dogs in her basement.

DCCR and Waldrop are not licensed to operate a pet animal shelter, or any other pet animal care facility, out of her home. Anyone with over 15 dogs or cats must have a license to operate a pet animal shelter facility in Colorado.

Waldrop is ordered to appear at the Office of Administrative Courts on Feb. 13. PACFA seeks to have the DCCR license revoked, a civil penalty of up to $1,000 per violation, and any other relief deemed proper by a judge.