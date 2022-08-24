DENVER (KDVR) — Douglas County voters will decide if the school district should invest millions more into its schools.

Tuesday evening, the Douglas County School Board voted unanimously to put a measure to voters asking for a $60 million mill levy override, paid for through a property tax increase, and a $450 million bond.

If approved, the measure would help build three new schools in the growing district and expand two middle schools, according to officials. Advocates say the measure would help increase the average teacher pay and invest more money in students.