DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Douglas County School District’s new superintendent Erin Kane sat down one-on-one with FOX31 Thursday.

Tuesday night, the district’s conservative majority voted 4-3 in her favor. Kane said her phone has not stopped ringing since that vote happened.

Now if she looks familiar, she was once interim superintendent for the district, a position she held for two years. But although she’s coming into a position that’s not entirely unfamiliar, it’s happening during some uncharted territory for the district.

“During those two years, we had a split board in Douglas County,” Kane said.

“We had a 4-3 split school board, with as much controversy as you see right now, and one of the things I did was work really hard to bring those seven people together and to really look for common ground,” she added.

There have been concerns surrounding Board President Mike Peterson reaching out to Kane about this position before it even became available.

“He reached out and asked if the superintendent position should become available, is it something I would be willing to apply for? So that shouldn’t have been a surprise that I would if it became available, but I didn’t know anything,” Kane said.

Kane also spoke about her campaign donations to the conservative members on that board and responded to the new revelation about a retreat that took place last year, which she attended along with conservative members of the board.

“Again, I had absolutely no idea that there would be an opening in the superintendent position. So, so no, it’s not something I considered,” she said.

“I donated to their campaigns because, having been a citizen and even as former interim [superintendent] and someone who loves this school district, I didn’t want to see an extreme swing in our school district,” Kane said.

A lot of parents spoke out at Tuesday night’s board meeting about the fate of their kids at the GEM Center, a school with a focus on students with autism and mental health concerns. Parents have been told their children might be pulled from the school.

“That was as much of a surprise to me as it was to anyone else,” Kane said. “I’m not yet seated as superintendent so I couldn’t tell you the details around that, but that is certainly something that I want to look into right away and make sure that I understand. My heart was as broken for those families as anyone else who is watching that.”

FOX31 has asked for specifics on Kane’s contract. The district said that will be discussed at a meeting next Tuesday, March 29.