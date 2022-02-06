Dougco students plan walkout protesting school board decisions

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — Douglas County students are planning a school walkout Monday in response to recent decisions made by the Douglas County School Board majority members.

The board voted 4-3 Friday to fire former superintendent Corey Wise.

Prior to the vote, the board faced scrutiny over allegations of a meeting held in private to discuss Wise’s future with the district, violating Colorado open meeting laws. Board president Mike Peterson denied the allegations.

Asella Straus is a student at Highlands Ranch High School. Straus is spreading the word of the walkout through an Instagram account called “educationoverpolitics.”

“I value my education more than political ideals. I feel like people in the school board should be on a non-partisan slate and there really shouldn’t be politics involved in students’ education,” said Straus.

The four conservative board members who voted to terminate Wise’s contract won their seats in the November 2021 election.

“We just want change and at the earliest convenience, we want a recall for people who will better represent the community,” said Straus.

Straus expects most DCSD high schools will participate in the walkout. She says the current division in the district is slightly distracting, but she also sees it as a learning opportunity.

“We get to learn how to stand up for ourselves and how students have such a big, important voice in the community,” said Straus.