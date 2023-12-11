DENVER (KDVR) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested three suspected car thieves in 24 hours between Sunday and Monday, according to a release.

The first arrest came just after midnight Sunday morning when patrol deputies were alerted about a license plate that had ben stolen off a truck two weeks ago.

The vehicle was found parked in the lot of an apartment complex near South Inverness Parkway and South Valley Highway.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Denver.

The two men inside the vehicle were arrested, including the driver, Fredy Luna-Terrazas of Denver, according to the release.

Then, just after midnight Monday morning, a patrol deputy responded to a report of a stolen Nissan Pathfinder in the area of Highway 83 and Castle Oaks Drive.

The vehicle was pulled over and the driver identified herself as Melissa Parada of Aurora. According to DCSO, she did not have a valid driver’s license at the time and was arrested for investigation of motor vehicle theft and two outstanding warrants.

Less than an hour later at 1:18 a.m., officers with the Parker Police Department tried to stop a vehicle on Parker Road at Stroh Road. However, after the vehicle drove away, the officers did not pursue the stop attempt.

The vehicle, a Nissan Rogue reportedly stolen out of Colorado Springs, was seen on southbound Highway 83 and going the wrong way at speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

Deputies with DCSO did not try to pull the vehicle over then but kept an eye on it. After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed through a fence, became airborne and crashed into the concrete base of a gas pump.

The female driver, Savanna Scott Cook of Aurora, got out and tried to run, but later gave up and complied with commands to get on the ground.

According to DCSO, suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine were found in the vehicle.

She was arrested for investigation of second-degree motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding and criminal mischief among other things.