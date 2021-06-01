DougCo Sheriff announces arrests in Colorado’s largest recorded money laundering scheme

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock announced the arrests of seven key players in a money laundering operation that impacted several retailers, stealing an estimated $5.2 million worth of goods.

The seven individuals are facing 78 charges, from money laundering to theft.

Spurlock describes it as the largest recorded money laundering operation in Colorado history, as the operation allegedly stole small things like vitamins, cosmetics and birth control, and sold it online across the world over the course of several years.

The Sheriff said the organization used the Phone Store Denver, located off Parker Road in Aurora, as a fence to send the stolen items to online buyers across the world and in Eastern Europe.

During a raid of the location, law enforcement recovered more than 31,000 stolen items, estimated at $1.7 million, along with more than $100,000 worth of gold, more than $100,000 in cash and 80 lbs. of silver.

Spurlock said the syndicate impacted retailers from Burlington to Frisco and Pueblo to Fort Collins. He is certain other states are involved, as the United States Secret Service is also assisting in the investigation and has jurisdiction.

