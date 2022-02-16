DougCo schools superintendent search to begin Thursday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County’s school board is moving forward in its search for a new superintendent.

The board held a special meeting Wednesday to agree to a hiring timeline, a job description and interview questions.

Beginning Thursday, the job will be posted for both internal and external candidates. Originally, board president Mike Peterson said he intended to only post the opportunity to current DCSD employees. However, the board agreed to open it up to candidates nationwide as well.

The board is still debating the timeline for the rest of the hiring process.

Ahead of a special meeting on Wednesday, the proposed timeline sought to have finalists picked by Thursday, Feb. 24. Minority board members disagreed with the proposal, calling it “rushed.” Majority board members expressed a belief that a quick hiring process would help bring “stability” back to DCSD.

Board members agreed to move forward with posting the superintendent job without a formal timeline for considering applications, interviewing candidates, naming finalists or making an offer.

The meeting, which had to be held virtually due to the snow, began with a nearly 90-minute executive session, followed by more than two hours of public comment. Much of the public comment focused on the board’s decision to fire the previous superintendent, Corey Wise.