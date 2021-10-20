DougCo School District, parents sue county over new mask exemption for students

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — About two weeks after Douglas County’s newly-formed board of health unanimously passed a public health order allowing parents to exempt their kids from wearing masks in schools, the school district and parents are now asking a court to block the order.

The lawsuit state its purpose is “protecting children from a raging pandemic and providing students

with disabilities equal access to their public education.”

Parents of students joined in the lawsuit, claiming the Douglas County Board of Health’s new order violates the federal civil rights of students with disabilities. The goal is to revert the county back to the school district’s previous mask mandates, in line with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Tri-County Health guidelines.

The order states that “certain children shall be exempt from any requirement to wear a Face Covering within Douglas County, if that child’s parent/guardian presents to any person or entity charged with enforcing and/or supervising such a requirement to wear a Face Covering, a written declaration, signed by the parent or guardian of the child, requesting to be exempted from the requirement to wear a Face Covering due to the negative impact on that individual’s physical and/or mental health.”

The order also states “No child in Douglas County, regardless of age, shall be required to quarantine because of exposure to a known COVID-19 positive case unless the exposure is associated with a known Outbreak or otherwise required by superseding state or federal mandate.”

The Douglas County School District serves roughly 64,000 students, including thousands of students with disabilities and more than 700 students who have significant support needs.

The lawsuit cites individual students in the district who are dealing with a range of developmental disorders from autism to down syndrome and cystic fibrosis, outlining how they are at higher risk if they contract COVID-19.

“No parent should be forced to choose between sending their children to school and risking their

health, and no family should have to choose between access to learning and putting their child’s life

in jeopardy,” said DCSD Board President David Ray. “Students with certain disabilities or medical conditions are at higher risk for suffering from severe, life-threatening illness, and it is our obligation as a school district to ensure that every student has an inclusive, accommodating public education – a responsibility that the District takes very seriously. The message is simple: in these very complex times, our most vulnerable children cannot be left behind. Everyone wants a return to normal, but a return to normalcy cannot come at the expense of those with chronic and severe health issues. That’s why this legal step is being taken.”

President of the DCBH Doug Benevento provided this statement:

We just received and are reviewing the lawsuit filed this morning by DCSD. We are confident that our Order strikes the appropriate balance with respect to mask mandates in our schools. Our Order allows for masking but provides exemptions for parents with children that would be negatively impacted from a health or psychological standpoint from a blanket mask requirement. The pending lawsuit against the school district by an asthmatic student claiming they have violated the ADA demonstrates that a blanket mask mandate does not strike that balance. Our Order is also more proactive than any requirement the State of Colorado currently has in place.