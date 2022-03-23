DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County School Board voted to make Erin Kane the district’s next superintendent.

Kane was chosen in a narrow 4-3 vote over Danny Windsor.

Kane is currently the executive director of the American Academy Charter School. According to board members, Kane worked in the district as an interim superintendent before.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, some members praised Kane’s work in the education field and her handling of finances.

“I also see someone who respects the role of the parent and that relationship. That will honor the teachers, insist parents treat teachers respectfully but will also understand that the parent has the primary role,” shared Mike Peterson, DougCo school board director shared.

Others expressed concern that some teachers don’t support Kane. One member claimed Kane’s personal relationship with board members could be an issue.

“I wish Miss Kane would have disclosed that she had prior relationships and worked with board members previously. I think there’s gonna be trust issues that are going to plague the board a little bit,” Susan Meek, DougCo school board director shared.

The move comes after the controversial firing of former superintendent Corey Wise in February.