Dougco Sheriff says owner of dog spotted outside in Sedalia has been contacted

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to several notifications of a dog chained up outside a residence in Sedalia on Sunday.
Officials say the owner has been contacted and assures them the canine has access to shelter and food but chooses to remain outdoors.
FOX31 received several Facebook messages and viewer emails regarding the dog.
DCSO says the dog has been checked on before and is a winter weather breed that is not being abused. The residence is located in a remote area of the mountains keeping deputies from physically going to check on the dog after being notified.