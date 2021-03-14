Dougco Sheriff says owner of dog spotted outside in Sedalia has been contacted

Dog left outside in elements. Owners and sheriff refuse to do anything.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to several notifications of a dog chained up outside a residence in Sedalia on Sunday.

Officials say the owner has been contacted and assures them the canine has access to shelter and food but chooses to remain outdoors.

We are unable to physically check the dog today as the location is quite remote in the mountains and cannot be safely accessed. We were able to speak to the dog owner who confirmed that the dog still had full access to shelter, food, and water and often chooses to sit outside. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) March 15, 2021

FOX31 received several Facebook messages and viewer emails regarding the dog.

DCSO says the dog has been checked on before and is a winter weather breed that is not being abused. The residence is located in a remote area of the mountains keeping deputies from physically going to check on the dog after being notified.