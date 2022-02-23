DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Douglas County’s sheriff sat down with FOX31 to discuss the latest fentanyl-fueled tragedy shining a light on the opioid epidemic currently ravaging Colorado’s communities.

“The amount that you can put on the head of a pin can be lethal,” Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said.

Potent and far too prevalent, Spurlock said the latest cases of fentanyl-laced overdoses in Douglas County are painting a picture worth warning everyone about.

“This is a drug that’s affecting middle class, upper class, lower, all spectrums of our society, not just the mythical person over in the corner with a needle in their veins,” Spurlock said.

In a recent case, Spurlock said a high-school-aged boy was impacted by fentanyl while simply trying to regulate his sleep.

“We have young people, a 17-year-old, who overdoses on M30 pills because he was trying to find a way to help him sleep at night,” Spurlock said.

Spurlock said fentanyl is harming a large range of people, but those most heavily impacted range in age from teenagers to those in their 30s.

“We’re definitely seeing opioids being laced with fentanyl, and we’re seeing marijuana laced with fentanyl,” he said. “Those are all, if you will, the recreational drug.”

With the risk of death so high and rates of overdoses on the rise, Spurlock feels that raising the penalty for those selling this lethal drug is a step that needs to be taken.

“If you are in possession of this, it’s like getting a careless driving ticket, you get the ticket written and the officer has to let you go,” Spurlock said. “That is absurd. We have to find ways together to combat this.”

According to Colorado State Patrol, they did not start seizing fentanyl in large quantities until 2019, when they confiscated 11 pounds of the substance. Compare that to 2021, during which CSP seized 151 pounds of the synthetic substance, and you can see that the problem is growing exponentially.