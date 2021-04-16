Douglas County businesses adjust to no capacity restrictions, Arapahoe County remains in Level Blue

DENVER (KDVR) — It is the day so many people have been waiting for in Douglas County; businesses no longer have to restrict the number of people in places like restaurants and gyms.

But just cross the county line, and it’s a whole different story. The smell of fresh cooked carnitas and the desire to celebrate are in the air at Las Delicias in Parker.

Capacity restrictions are no longer in place in Douglas County.

“We got excited. We started thinking about hiring new people. We are just thinking about getting back to normal again,” said Las Delicias assistant manager Ivan Ramos.

That means removing old signs saying seating wasn’t available and replacing them with new digital menus for bigger crowds.

“It just feels better. That way we can get some more people like we used to,” said Las Delicias manager Jesus Campista.

Until today, businesses in Douglas County had to seat customers at tables six feet apart. That hurt.

“We barely survived the pandemic but the reason we survived is all the customers showed their support with curbside. Without them, I don’t think we could have made it,” said Ramos.

Down the road in Centennial, in Arapahoe County, Level Blue restrictions are still in place.

Over at InVINtions, A Creative Winery, tables are still distanced. A heated tent still stands in the parking lot to accommodate larger crowds.

“It’s a dining experience set up to help stop the spread of COVID,” said owner Marcus Tipton. “It’s tough for us as a community location for people to come in as close as we usually were.”

But Tipton is hopeful, capacity restrictions go away here soon.

“We are just really looking forward to being able to give hugs and share a glass of wine with our friends and family. We are just really excited about it,” added Tipton.

Just as excited as the folks at Las Delicias, a county over.

Where things are beginning to feel a little normal again, at least for now.

This winery and so many other businesses are hoping restrictions are lifted in Arapahoe County 30 days from now.