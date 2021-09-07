It’s official: Douglas County leaving Tri-County Health, creating own department

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Douglas County commissioners officially voted to leave the Tri-County Health Department on Tuesday.

The county has been a part of TCHD for 55 years, and are paid for services through 2021.

Douglas County officials announced they were going to work on creating their own entity after TCHD announced counties were not allowed to opt out of COVID-19 regulations. The board voted to move to secede last week.

The county board released a resolution on Aug. 10 declaring its position on COVID-19, variants, vaccinations and mask orders.

The Douglas County School District aligned with TCHD’s initial mandate for students preschool through sixth grade to wear a mask indoors. But on Aug. 30, TCHD amended the mandate to include children age 2 and up to have a face covering in all indoor school settings.