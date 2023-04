Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat Chaparral High School in Parker (Photo credit: KDVR)

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — A bomb threat at Chaparral High School is being investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

“Students have been evacuated and are gathered in the parking lots,” a tweet from DougCo Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the threat was received via phone call.

The school is set for early release at 1:15 p.m.

This is a breaking story. Updates will be posted as soon as they are received.