DOUGLAS COUNTY (KDVR) — A Dougco deputy was getting into his vehicle after a traffic stop when he was hit by a drunk driver.

The driver hit the patrol vehicle while the deputy was inside, despite the deputy having his hazard lights on.

A Dougco deputy was hit by a drunk driver on 3/3/2022. Credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

The driver did not stop after hitting the patrol vehicle but did finally pull over once the deputy caught up with the driver. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Luckily, the deputy did not suffer any injuries. The location of the incident has not yet been released.