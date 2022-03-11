DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Douglas County School Board met Friday morning to discuss a lawsuit claiming board members dodged law requirements when they voted to oust former superintendent Corey Wise.

The lawsuit, filed Feb. 14 by Robert Marshall, claims the board’s method of meeting prior to Wise’s dismissal was illegal. It also seeks an injunction to block the board from engaging in similar meetings in the future and to nullify the vote to terminate Wise’s contract.

The suit specifically points to the board members meeting one-on-one several times when the law requires three or more board members to meet in a public forum.

Earlier this week, a judge ordered four Douglas County school board members to keep their board business public.

The Wednesday order grants a preliminary injunction against board members Michael Peterson, Rebecca Myers, Kaylee Winegar and Christy Williams. They are prohibited from discussing or acting on public business “except in public meetings open to the public.”

While the four-member majority of the board indicated a desire to appeal the judge’s decision during a meeting Friday, the board ultimately ruled to make that decision at a March 22 open meeting with public comment.

