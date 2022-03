AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a double-shooting that happened on Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported at a residence in the 11800 block of East Archer Place before 6 a.m.

One woman was pronounced dead on scene. Another woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition,

No suspect information has been released and APD said no suspects are in custody.

