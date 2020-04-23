Double-shooting leaves one dead, another wounded in Denver

DENVER (KDVR)– Denver police are investigating a homicide after a shooting Thursday morning that left one person dead and another person seriously injured.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 14500 block of East 51st Place.

According to DPD, one person was killed in the shooting, another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released suspect information.

Police said they would provide updates on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for new information.