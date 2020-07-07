Double-shooting leaves man, woman dead in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a double-shooting that left a man and woman dead Tuesday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened around 12:12 a.m. near East Colfax Avenue and North Beeler Street.

Police said they found a woman in her mid-thirties on the ground with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene. A man was also found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Both victims’ identities will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office once they has been positively identified and next of kin have been notified.

Investigators from the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit responded to the scene and are actively investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 303.739.6077 or they can remain anonymous by contacting Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867) and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.