Double-shooting involving 3 cars in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says it is investigating a double-shooting that happened early Friday morning.

The shooting happened at 12:24 a.m. at South Laredo Street and East Colorado Avenue.

Two adults, a man and woman, self-transported to the hospital. They are expected to survive, according to police.

APD said the early investigation suggests three cars were involved in the shooting.

The victim’s identities have not been released.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).