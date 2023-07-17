Lakewood police searching for suspects in double shooting on July 15 (Photo credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DENVER (KDVR) — Lakewood police are searching for a suspect or suspects in connection to a double shooting Saturday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., the Lakewood Police Department said agents responded to a shooting at the Villa at Wadsworth Station apartment complex at 1330 Yukon St.

Lakewood PD said two victims were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital. They are both listed in stable condition, the department said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.