DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says a man has died after a shooting at Colfax Avenue and Quebec Street on Tuesday night.

A second man was shot and taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.