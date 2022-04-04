AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man and woman of unknown ages were shot Monday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said.

The shooting took place around East Colfax Avenue and North Beeler Street, police said. The department tweeted about the shooting at 4:39 p.m.

Police said both victims were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Police have not released any information on a suspect or suspects but were expected to give an update soon.

This is a breaking story. Updates will be added as they are received.